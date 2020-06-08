Piers Morgan furious as George Floyd case lawyer storms off after being grilled over his client’s involvement

Mr Gray said that Mr Lane, one of the police officers involved, suggested rolling George Floyd over to Derek Chauvin, the policeman who knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck, but that he wasn’t listened to. He said: “Thomas Lane was on his fourth day of being a police officer. Chauvin had 20 years as a police officer.”

Earl Gray, the lawyer for Thomas Lane, one of the police officers arrested over the death of George Floyd, defended his client in a heated interview with Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on ITV Good Morning Britain.

Adding: “My client said twice ‘shall we roll him over?’”

During the interview, Piers pointed out that Mr Floyd, who was unarmed, had called out ’16 times that he couldn’t breathe.’ He said Lane should have got up and said ‘I’m really sorry but this guy is dying in front of us, and I am not going to be party to it.’

Piers Morgan continued to challenge the US lawyer on his client’s involvement in George Floyd’s death, but then suddenly Mr Gray stormed off and ended the interview abruptly. He told Piers Morgan: “I’m not going to answer anything to you because you clearly don’t know what you’re talking about. Do you know what I’m going to do? I’m going to go to bed.”

To which Piers replied: “Do you realise that your whole performance here merely tells the world how disgusting actually, even the people representing these police officers are?”

“Thank you for the compliment. If you think I’m going to sit here and listen to you talk bad about my client, I’m not listening to that”, said Gray.

“If you would have told me that an hour ago when I did agree to stay up, I would have not agreed to it.”