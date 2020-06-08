Phase three in Spain’s Andalucia starts with no new C0vid-19 deaths or infections on Costa del Sol or elsewhere in region for first time since start of pandemic

ANDALUCIA has started phase three of the lockdown de-escalation with the excellent news that there have been not one new Covid-19 death or new infection confirmed by PRC test, and not one new admission of a coronavirus patient admitted to hospital anywhere in the region over the last 24 hours.

This is the first time the figures for all three have stood at zero since the start of the pandemic.

In even more good news, the Junta de Andalucia’s Health and Families department reported that another 27 people have recovered from the virus.

Nevertheless, for the 15th day in a row the Junta’s statistics differ from the Health Ministry’s.

According to the national government, one person in Andalucia has tested positive for Covid-19 since yesterday.

But the ministry did say no one has lost their life to the virus in the region over the last seven days, while 17 people suffering from the illness have been admitted to hospital and not one Covid patient has had to be moved into intensive care.

There are currently 74 coronavirus patients in hospital across Andalucia’s eight provinces, of which 24 are receiving treatment in intensive care units.