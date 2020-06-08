NIB: The Lastest News in Brief from Axarquia

Nerja’s Beaches

Going to the beach is now allowed on all of Nerja’s coast at limited capacity. This means you must ensure there is a 2-meter distance surrounding you from others at all times. Lifeguards will ensure residents comply with the norms and no more than four hours is advisable.

Los Cahorros

-- Advertisement --



In order to prevent large crowds of visitors, Nerja has decided to prohibit nature visits. More specifically this encompasses walking and bathing along the streams of river Chillar which goes towards Los Cahorros. Fresh, untreated water is considered to high risk for transmitting coronavirus therefore this is prohibited.

NIEs Available

Torre del Mar Police Station is now open for residents to apply for their NIE and appointments can be made via the internet. However, applying for residencia as a British citizen is not applicable yet. Other nationalities can apply. The station is now in Calle Puerta del Mar.