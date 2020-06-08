French Government Raises Litter Fines to €750 as Plastic Waste Piles Up in the Sea

FRANCE announced on Sunday that it plans to hike up fines for dropping litter on the streets to a maximum of €750 as images of surgical masks and gloves floating in the ocean surface surfaced.

Brune Poirson, a junior minister for the environment, said the fine would increase from €68 to €135 and the penalty will rise to as much as €750 depending on the severity. The French government’s announcement came just a day ahead of World Oceans Day and a week after an environmental NGO sounded the alarm over a new type of waste piling on top of the longtime plague of plastic pollution.

“Plastic waste linked to the Covid-19 crisis reminds us that if we want clean oceans, it starts with clear pavements,” she wrote on Twitter.

Plastic in the ocean