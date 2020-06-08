CIVILIAN INJURED IN LONDON PROTESTS DURING AN ATTEMPT TO PREVENT BURNING OF FLAG

BLM protests in London got out of control when demonstrators began vandalising and defacing war memorials such as the statue of Winston Churchill and the statue of Jesus on the cross in Hayes.

On Sunday a protestor attempted to burn down the flag of Great Britain at the Cenotaph in Westminster. Moments before the police officers arrived, he was prevented by a young lady appearing in the footage, Eleanor Cooke. She jumped in an attempt to prevent the burning of the flag when she was tackled by police officers and was left with an injury on the side of her hip.

In an exclusive interview with Ms Cooke, she said ” I live in the area of Westminster and had been out twice to give food and cleaning supplies to the army war veterans and soldiers who were cleaning the statues when i was swept into the crowd towards the Cenotaph.” When asked why she had attempted to stop the protestor she replied with “It is a criminal offence, they need to stop defacing our war memorials and show respect for our ancestors who lost their lives fighting for our freedom, it detracts from the cause, a peaceful protest is far more powerful!”

Eventually, the police officers took control of the situation, yet many citizens like Ms Cooke remain outraged by the vandalism.