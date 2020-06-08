Bodies of People Who Died Alone During Lockdown Weren’t Discovered for Two Weeks

MANY people in the UK died alone during lockdown and some of those people were not discovered until two weeks after passing.

Doctors in London believe that between March and May, several dozen people had died alone in their homes and were not found for up to two weeks – with their bodies even beginning to decompose.

The head of the Royal College of GP’s told the Guardian that these deaths may be linked to the banning of people from visiting each other.

“The Covid-19 pandemic is also creating an epidemic of loneliness, not just for older people, and sadly there are some people who will fall through the net,” he said.

“GPs are working hard to check on their patients who are shielding, and the NHS volunteers have been doing a good job of looking after vulnerable people in their communities.

“But we are noticing an increase in people dying in the community, often at home and often due to conditions unrelated to Covid-19, such as cardiac arrest.

“If people are choosing not to seek medical attention for non-Covid illnesses for fear of catching the virus, or because they are worried about being a burden on the NHS, then it is incredibly concerning.”

It is not yet known exactly how many people have died at home during lockdown but all such cases are referred to local coroners upon discovery, with inquests taking place over the coming months.