Blood donor session in La Herradura produced double the number of residents who gave last February

SIXTY-FOUR people attended the most recent blood donors’ session in La Herradura.

Of these, 60 were eligible to give blood, double the number who donated in February, the Granada Province Blood Transfusion Centre announced.

The session, arranged with cooperation from Almuñecar town hall and La Herradura council, was held at the Civic Centre between 5pm and 9pm.

The hospitals of Granada province require between 120 and 140 units of blood each day and when donations do not cover their needs, it is necessary to import from abroad, the l Transfusion Centre explained.