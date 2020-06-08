15 Airlines to Resume Flights to Spain’s Costa del Sol From the End of June/Early July

Fifteen airlines have officially announced that they will resume their flight connections with Costa del Sol’s Malaga from the end of June or the beginning of July.

THEY include airlines such as RyanAir, EasyJet, Air Europa and Vueling. The move to resume flights follows the Spanish Government’s announcement that international tourists will no longer have to spend 14 days in quarantine from July 1.

EasyJet has confirmed that half of its usual routes will be operational in July, which will increase to 75% in August, many of which include Malaga. In fact, Both EasyJet and RyanAir websites reveal that they have plenty of flights flying to the Costa del Sol from early July. Furthermore, airlines such as RyanAir, EasyJet and Air Europa have started a price war with heavily discounted tickets in a bid to fill their plane seats and save the summer tourism season (as reported).