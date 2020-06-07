WATCH: Pooch plucked from 14-metre deep well in brave rescue on Spain’s Costa Almeria

IT was a lucky escape for a dog which became trapped at the bottom of a 14-metre well in the El Acebuche area of Almeria thanks to a team of firefighters who plucked the pup out of the hole.

Video footage shows the podenco harnessed to the Bomberos de Almeria crew member who bravely went down the deep shaft to get the dog, the firefighter scrambling to get a foothold on the loose earth as his colleagues winch them both to safety.

The Almeria Centro Zoosanitario Municipal animal shelter reported that the podenco, appropriately named ‘Pozo’ (the Spanish for well), survived last week’s experience unscathed and has now been adopted by a family.

Comments posted on social media praised the firefighters for their sterling rescue efforts, but also called for these kinds of wells to be covered due to the potential risk to be people and animals.