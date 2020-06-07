UK Underwear Arm of US Business Victoria’s Secret Goes Under

THE name Victoria’s Secret is synonymous with tall and voluptuous models dressed in skimpy sexy underwear on cat walks in the USA in particular.

They expanded into Europe and had 25 stores across the UK offering a range of clothing not just lingerie and employed 800 staff.

Now, thanks mainly to the coronavirus lockdown, they have had to call in Administrators as they can no longer trade safely due to financial losses.

-- Advertisement --



Deloitte which is in charge now will hope to find a buyer so that the business can continue.