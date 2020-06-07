Two arrests after homeless man is beaten and robbed of €13 in Valencia

Spanish Police have made two arrests after a homeless man was beaten and robbed of €13, a bag of food and tobacco in Valencia.

THE two suspects – men aged 39 and 48 – allegedly punched the victim several times in the face and threw him to the ground, causing several cuts to his face.

National Police said the assault took place around 4pm on Saturday, in the Marítim district.

Police patrolling the streets received a 091 alert to go to the scene of a reported fight between several people.

On their way, they got another call about a “separate aggressive” situation in a street nearby where they two men woth blood on their clothes, carrying a bag of food.

They found the 48-year-old victim standing next to a patrol car of the Valencia Local Police and connected the two.

The homeless man was offered medical treatment for his face wounds but refused and his stolen items returned to him.

The two suspects, who have police records, were arrested and face charges of robbery with violence and intimidation.