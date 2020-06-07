TUI and Ryanair international holiday flights returning to Spain’s Costa Almeria

TUI and Ryanair international holiday flights will be returning to the Costa Almeria next month.

Almeria airport has reported that the TUI Group will be restarting its connections between the province and Birmingham, Bristol, London, Manchester and Brussels in July with the same frequencies as before flights were halted due to the coronavirus crisis.

This means one service a week to each of the UK airports, and three flights a week between Almeria and the Belgian capital in July and August and two in September.

Ryanair will meanwhile be flying between Almeria and five European destinations. The Irish low-cost airline will operate twice weekly services between the province and Brussels, Dublin, London and Manchester. There will also be one flight a week between Almeria and Milan.

A third company to confirm it is coming back to Almeria is Luxair. The airline will re-launch its route connecting the province and Luxembourg.

Airport director Ignacio Tejero had a first meeting last week with Almeria City Promotion councillor Carlos Sanchez to analyse the outlook for international tourism this summer in the new Covid-19 normal, and to discuss the launch of a national campaign to promote the region as a safe holiday choice.

The councillor described the announcements on the return of flights from Europe as “good news, which shows there is confidence in Almeria as a safe destination.

“We hope that throughout June more companies and international routes are confirmed”, he added.