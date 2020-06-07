Spanish Prime Minister Confirms Autonomous Regions to Share €16 Billion

IN a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and heads of the autonomous regions and cities, he confirmed today (June 7) the availability of €16 billion to help face the fallout from the coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic.

The split will be €9 billion for health, €2 billion for education and €5 billion to assist local economic recovery although how much each region is to receive has not yet been revealed.

Although timing is fluid, it is expected that €6 billion will be distributed in July, €2 billion in September, €3 billion in November and the balance in December with each tranche being used for a specific and directed purpose.