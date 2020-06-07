Second person Evacuated from Remote Spanish Canary Island with Suspected Coronavirus to Lanzarote

La Graciosa, the eighth island of Spain’s Canary Islands, saw only its second suspected case of the coronavirus being evacuated to Lanzarote today.

The members of the NGO Emerlán transferred the patient from La Graciosa with symptoms compatible with coronavirus to the Doctor José Molina Orosa Hospital in Lanzarote this afternoon.

It is the second evacuation that has occurred this week on the island, which until now has remained on the fringes of the pandemic. Within the next few hours, the test result will be known, verifying if it is the first case of COVID-19 on the island or not.

The emergency COVID-19 protocol was activated and an ambulance transferred the patient to the Caleta del Sebo dock, from there, the ES-11 Emerlan GES boat took him to the Lanzarote port of Órzola, finally driving him to the Doctor José Molina Orosa Hospital in Arrecife. The first patient’s test came back negative, so far no information has been released on the health of the new case. More to follow.

Graciosa Island or commonly La Graciosa is a volcanic island in the Canary Islands of Spain, located 2 km north of the island of Lanzarote across the Strait of El Río. It was formed by the Canary hotspot. The island is part of the Chinijo Archipelago and the Chinijo Archipelago Natural Park.

