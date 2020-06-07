Orange Weather Alert for Balearic Islands, Costa Blanca’s Valencia, and Cataluña as Parts of Spain Experience Heavy Rain and Storms

Spain’s Meteorological Agency, AMET, has issued an orange weather alert for the Balearic Islands, Costa del Sol’s Valencia, and Cataluña as the regions are expected to experience heavy rains and storms.

Parts of Madrid, Castilla y Leon, Castilla La-Mancha and Aragon have also been issued with ,a less impactful, yellow weather warning.

Meanwhile down south, in Andalucia, Almeria has also been issued with a warning but in regard to high winds in its coastal region.

In Cataluña’s, Girona, an orange weather warning has been announced, as they are due to expect heavy rains of around 40 millimetres an hour and some hailstorms. The Pre-Pyrenees and central Barcelona area have also been warned for similar rainfall and a probability of hailstorms.

Over in the Balearic Islands, Mallorca has been issued with an orange weather warning as they could record up to 40 millimetres of rain in just one hour as well as frequent storms. On the other hand, the islands of Ibiza and Formentera have only been issued a yellow warning.

In the Costa Blanca region, the Commundiad de Valencia has been issued another orange warning which will affect the coastal and northern interior region of Valencia as well as the coastal and interior area of Castellon, with up to 40 millimetres of rainfall. The southern interior area of Valencia and northern coastal areas of Alicante have similarly been issued with an orange alert.

Almeria is expected to experience fast winds, of up to 70 kilometres per hour, which emerge from the west and can create waves of around 2 to 3 meters on the coast and therefore they have a yellow warning too.

The capital of Spain and its surrounding areas has also been alerted with a yellow warning due to rains and storms.

The yellow warning in Castilla y Leon will be focused on the areas of Soria, Segovia and Avila.

In Aragon, heavy rains and some hail will be expected in Teruel.

Castilla-La Mancha will also experience yellow warning levels of rain mainly in the Guadalajara province and the mountainous terrain in Cuenca.