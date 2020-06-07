Madeleine McCann: Investigators Receive Almost 400 New Tip-Offs as German Suspect is Revealed

British police have received almost 400 tip-offs about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann since a new suspect was identified on Wednesday.

The convicted German child sex offender, named in reports as Christian B, remains in prison in Germany for another offence.

A spokesman for the Met Police’s active investigation said: “The Op Grange team have had just short of 400 pieces of information through, in calls and emails.”

Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, welcomed the new appeal, saying they would “never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive”.

Their spokesman, Clarence Mitchell, said on Friday: “They certainly will be encouraged to know the appeal is yielding results already and hopefully within that there will be crucial bits of information the police can act upon.” Within the past few days more information on the case has emerged and searches of the suspects old living haunts in the Algarve Portugal are currently underway, there are as yet no reported sightings of the suspects old girfriend, said to be an under-aged kosovan girl.