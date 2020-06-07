Madeleine McCann: Investigators Receive Almost 400 New Tip-Offs as German Suspect is Revealed

By
Tony Winterburn
-
0
#madeleinemcann

British police have received almost 400 tip-offs about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann since a new suspect was identified on Wednesday.

The convicted German child sex offender, named in reports as Christian B, remains in prison in Germany for another offence.

A spokesman for the Met Police’s active investigation said: “The Op Grange team have had just short of 400 pieces of information through, in calls and emails.”

Jailed paedophile Christian “B” is the latest suspect in the case, British police were deluged with almost 400 phone calls and emails after his identity was revealed on TV recently.

Madeleine’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, from Rothley, Leicestershire, welcomed the new appeal, saying they would “never give up hope of finding Madeleine alive”.

-- Advertisement --

#madeleinemcann





LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here