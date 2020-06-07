HUNDREDS JOIN BLACK LIVES MATTER PROTEST IN MALAGA

DESPITE the effects of COVID-19 hundreds of protestors gathered on Sunday in Plaza De La Marina in Malaga city to peacefully protest the death of George Floyd and racism.

The protestors battled the intense summer heat in solidarity with The Black Lives Matter movement and raised awareness on the issue of police brutality. The organizers, consisting of four young black activists began by educating the attendees on similar issues happening locally and commemorating the victims of police brutality, they then moved to memorializing George Floyd and finally ended their speeches with gratitude for the participation.

While the police remained at a distance, the atmosphere was peaceful and stable. Demonstrators kept a two-meter distance from each other attempting to social distance.

In an interview with a Nigerian family on scene, a woman said ” I am touched by the people who showed their support today despite the pandemic.” When asked for her reasons of protesting she added ” I was heart broken when I watched the video of George Floyd’s murder, I could no longer stay quiet.”

When most interviewed protesters were asked what they hoped the outcome would be from protesting, they all had one answer, “Justice.”