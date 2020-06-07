Hotel giant invests in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca with plans to open this month

Hotel giant The Barceló Group plans to open a four-star establishment in Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca on June 24.

THE group is a major player in the international hotel sector, with 250 establishments and more than 55,000 rooms in 22 countries, including Hotel Asia Gardens in Benidorm.

Founded in 1931 by Mallorcan businessman Simón Barceló, the company has reached a lease agreement with the owners of the former NH Rambla hotel, in Calle López Torregrosa, to become its new operator.

The property has reportedly undergone a €1.2 million transformation of its rooms and common spaces over the last six months to renew “its aesthetics and features”, and will reopen as Hotel Occidental Alicante.

The hotel will have 82 rooms, a buffet restaurant and a gymnasium, and is ideally located in the centre of the city but less than 15 minutes’ walk from the beach.

In other positive signs of movement for the tourism industry, Eurostars’ new hotel, under construction next to the Town Hall building, is due to open next year and proposals by the Baraka Group to convert the old Ideal cinema into another four-star hotel is still under discussion.

