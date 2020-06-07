A British man trapped in a well in Bali for six days has been rescued

A British man who was trapped in a well in Bali for six days has been rescued.

ACCORDING to reports, 29-year-old Jacob Roberts was being chased by a dog when he fell into a four-metre-deep ear empty reservoir, breaking his leg.

His shouts for help were eventually heard by a farmer feeding his cows in Pecatu village, who contacted emergency services.

Speaking after the rescue yesterday, South Kuta police chief Yusak Agustinus Sooai told AFP the Brit looked “thin and injured”.

-- Advertisement --



He was taken to a hospital nearby for treatment.