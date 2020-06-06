UK Fitness Guru Joe Wicks Celebrates Raising More Than £500k for the NHS

Joe Wicks revealed on his Instagram that he has raised more than £500,000 for the NHS, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK’s personal trainer posted a video to his social media where he excitedly revealed the figure raised for the NHS. The money was raised via his t-shirt sales and the views on his 50 YouTube workout videos.

Wicks said in his video: “I can’t quite believe I’m saying this, but we have raised, from the t-shirt sales and the YouTube views on 55 workouts – you ready for it? Drum roll. We have raised, as a community, 500,000 large!’ he explained.

“500 grand! For the NHS Charities Together fund, which is amazing. I can’t believe that. I never intended to raise money, it was just an idea as it was going on and the YouTube views started racking up. I thought, ‘That’s gotta go somewhere, you know, the right place.'”

Fans and friends of the star have been celebrating with him, with Peter Andre writing: ‘Fantastic mate.’