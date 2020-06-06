UK Fitness Guru Joe Wicks Celebrates Raising More Than £500k for the NHS

Joe Wicks revealed on his Instagram that he has raised more than £500,000 for the NHS, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The UK’s personal trainer posted a video to his social media where he excitedly revealed the figure raised for the NHS. The money was raised via his t-shirt sales and the views on his 50 YouTube workout videos.
We did it 😄🌍🎉 We’ve now raised £500,000 for @nhscharitiestogether from the sales of the PE with Joe T-shirts and all of the youtube ad revenue on all 55 #pewithjoe workouts. This is just fantastic and something I never planned on doing when I had the idea for PE with Joe. I was laying in bed. It was 12.15 am and lockdown had just started and it was announced schools would be closing. I text Nikki and said I had an idea “PE with Joe” I saw it so clearly in my mind. The hashtag, a logo, the quizzes, the spot the differences and the fancy dress Friday. I started the next Monday and I’ve now been doing it 11 weeks and I still love it as much as the first week 🤪 What I didn’t see was a potential to raise so much money so this is just a lovely bonus knowing we have raised so much money for a great cause when it’s very much needed. To all the NHS staff we love and appreciate you. Thank you ❤️🙌🏽
Wicks said in his video: “I can’t quite believe I’m saying this, but we have raised, from the t-shirt sales and the YouTube views on 55 workouts – you ready for it? Drum roll. We have raised, as a community, 500,000 large!’ he explained.
“500 grand! For the NHS Charities Together fund, which is amazing. I can’t believe that. I never intended to raise money, it was just an idea as it was going on and the YouTube views started racking up. I thought, ‘That’s gotta go somewhere, you know, the right place.'”
Fans and friends of the star have been celebrating with him, with Peter Andre writing: ‘Fantastic mate.’