Spain’s open-air bull rings to reopen from Monday but dancefloors remain closed

From Monday, as Spain moves into phases two and three of relaxed lockdown, open-air bullrings will be allowed to reopen, according to the new guidelines published on the country’s Official Gazette today.

DEPENDING on which phase the region is in, the stadiums will be restricted to no more than 400 or 800 spectators.

For those still in phase two – around 25 million people – nightclubs will remain closed.

But for the remainder of Spain, nightspots can reopen their doors but limited to one-third of normal capacity.

Management will be required to put certain measures in place, and there will be no dancing as dance floors will need to be readapted and filled with tables instead.

Casinos and game halls can get back to business but with half of their normal capacity.