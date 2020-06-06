Major Police Hunt Underway as Two Women Brutally killed in Austria

Two women have been killed in separate violent attacks in Carinthia, Austria, this morning.

The attacks happened in Austria’s southernmost state Carinthia this morning and a major police operation has been carried out to hunt the suspect.

In Drobollach am Faaker See (Villach municipality), a 56-year-old woman was shot on the open road at around 9 a.m. this morning, shortly before, according to the police, a 62-year-old woman was killed in Wernberg, but not with a firearm, say police. Investigators assume that the two women were killed by one and the same perpetrator.

At noon, the police searched across the country for the perpetrator who was traveling in a white vehicle. Checkpoints were set up near the border crossings, the vehicles were guided through the checkpoints on the motorways, and the police helicopter was also in use.

There was no information about the motive for the two bloody deeds. Police are concerned that the suspected that the suspect could have already fleed to Italy via the nearby border. Enditem. It is understood that Interpol have been informed of the crime.

The search for the suspect continues…