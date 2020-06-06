Madeleine McCann Investigation: Chief Suspect Linked to Disappearance of Another Child who Vanished from Beach in the Algarve in 1996

According to new reports, the suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has been linked to the abduction of a boy 11 years earlier from Aljezur in Portugal.

German police have named Christian Bruekner as the new prime suspect in McCann’s case- following these new developments the family of the schoolboy, René Hasee, have been contacted and are being kept up-to-date with any news.

Disappearance

René, aged 6 at the time, vanished in 1996 while on holiday in Aljezur, 25 miles from Praia da Luz, Madeleine McCann famously went missing from there in 2007 and has not been found since.

-- Advertisement --



Detectives involved in the case reportedly now believe that Bruekner was living in the Algarve from 1995. He was already convicted of sex offences against children and would have been 19 at the time René disappeared.

René had ran ahead during a family walk on the beach to go in the sea, after losing sight of him they never saw him again and were left with just his clothes lying on the beach.

The suspect’s extensive charge sheet includes sex attacks on kids, indecent images, sexual coercion, theft and breaking and entering, reports also reveal that he was first convicted aged just 17 in Bavaria in 1994 for “abusing a child” and “performing sex acts in front of a child”.

The investigation continues…