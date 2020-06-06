Husband and wife found dead in suspected murder and suicide

A husband and wife have been found dead seperately at their two homes in Alicante province today in a suspected murder and suicide.

THE woman’s body was found at one of their properties in San Juan, and her husband, 70, was discovered in their other flat in El Campello with “symptoms of suicide”.

Spanish police are now investigating whether it’s a domestic/sex crime and subsequent suicide.

San Juan Town Hall has confirmed the deaths and announced the Judicial Police has taken charge of the investigation.

The council said the couple were residents of San Juan, and that they lived together at the address where the woman’s body was found.

If a domestic/sexist crime is confirmed, it will be the second in the province of Alicante so far in 2020, after the murder of Alina Mocanu in Moraria in February at the hands of her partner, Arthur K, who turned himself in to the police.