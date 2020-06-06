Huge drive to promote culture on the Costa Blanca with grants for 116 towns

A huge drive to promote culture is underway on the Costa Blanca with cash aid for 116 towns in Alicante province.

THE Provincial Council has allocated more than €400,000 for cultural, musical and scenic activities, with aid ranging from €2,500 to €6,000 per town.

The grants are expected to be used to cover the costs of various activities such as organising festivals, exhibitions, concerts, film and theatre activities as well as publishing books and magazines.

The First Vice President and Deputy for Culture, Julia Parra, said: “The purpose of this campaign is to promote culture through various disciplines such as theatre, literature or music, which serve as an instrument to reach all audiences in the province.”