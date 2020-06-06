Good Morning Britain Host Kate Garraway says husband Derek Draper Could be Trapped in a Coma Forever

TV presenter Kate Garraway has said it is “a miracle” her husband is still alive after his “extraordinary battle” with the “evil” coronavirus but is still reeling from the news he may be trapped in a coma forever.

Garraway confirmed her partner Derek Draper was put into an induced coma with the virus, nearly 10 weeks ago, the broadcaster said it had felt more like 10 years, but that she was “grateful that he’s still here”.

She confirmed he is now free of the virus but in a critical condition, “The fight with the virus has been won, but it’s wreaked extraordinary damage to his body and we don’t know if he can recover from that,” She said that the illness has “wreaked extraordinary damage”.

“It’s affected him from the top of his head to the tip of his toes.”

She said a senior doctor at her husband’s intensive care unit called her two weeks ago and warned her he may never wake up. Garraway said: “I threw up, there and then. People had said to me before that they thought he was going to die, but not that he might stay in this state.”

“It’s like a second level of loss. We may lose him even if we don’t lose him. If he doesn’t wake up, then he’s sort of lost anyway… not that I’d love him any less or ever give up.”

“I’d fly all over the world to find a cure if there was one, but all this is unprecedented. There have been many awful calls over the weeks, but that one was particularly awful because I realised that, even though he’s now COVID-free, the battle has changed.”

Mr. Draper, 52, was taken to hospital on March 29 after struggling to breathe. Garraway and the couple’s children, Darcey, 14, and 10-year-old Billy, have been unable to visit him due to the infection risk.