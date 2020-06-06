Body found off coast of Mallorca beauty spot Cala Deia

THE Guardia Civil have found the body of a man in the sea off the coast of Mallorca beauty spot Cala Deia, according to Spanish press.

A team from the GEAS Guardia Civil Underwater Activities Group reportedly located the body at around 10.30am on Saturday morning, but that there is no confirmation of the identity.

The press reports meanwhile pointed out that a search has been underway since last Thursday for a person who disappeared in an area of cliffs in Soller.

Also on Saturday morning in the same area, the GEAS rescued a 34-year old, exhausted kayaker who had fallen into the sea.