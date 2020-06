TEULADA-MORAIRA Town Hall suspended plans to hold craft markets this summer, autumn and winter.

The local tourism sector showed little enthusiasm for the project, found Tourism and Commerce councillor Adrian Ruiz.

“I was mistaken in believing that the municipality wanted change, more people in the streets, more customers in shops, more clients on terraces,” he admitted.

“But we listened, that’s what we are here for,” Ruiz said.