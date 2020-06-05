Javea’s International Baptist Church offers help in challenging times to those seeking to know more

THE Leadership Team at Javea International Baptist Church declared that God reaches out to everyone.

“If you are being challenged during these unprecedented times and are seeking to know more about God, please access our virtual services by visiting our www.javeabaptist.es website.”

Pressing the “View” button will bring up the latest addition, the Leadership Team explained.

“If you wish to listen to others available on the website, open the “Sermon” button on the task bar and a list will appear.”

Anybody wishing to know more about the Java International Baptist Church is invited to leave a message: “Someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

Javea International Baptist Church, Carrer Favara 8, Javea.