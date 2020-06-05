Sleep tight

THE global health crisis has given everybody a little extra stress due to not spending time at work, relationship issues or being cooped up with your family all day.

It can become too much, so it’s possible your sleep may suffer.

Anxiety from thinking you can’t sleep can make things worse. Free your mind and the rest will follow. Try keeping a notebook to write down things you’re worrying about.

An overheated body can be disruptive to your sleep. Wear light cottons and make sure your bedroom is kept cool and dark through the night.

Physical comfort is critical for sleep, so invest in a decent mattress. Almost half of our life is spent in bed, so it’s worth investing in one that gives the right support and prevents back pain.

Eating and drinking before bed can affect sleep. Avoid stimulants like caffeine and sugar and opt for a glass of warm milk or a cup of chamomile tea to induce sleep.