Half of Spain will move into Phase 3 of relaxed lockdown from Monday

From Monday, June 8, 52 per cent of Spain – some 25 million people – will move into Phase 3 of the country’s de-escalation of the State of Alarm.

ALL regions’ requests to move into their respective next phase of relaxed lockdown were approved by the Spanish Health Ministry today.

Areas which will move on to Phase 3 from Monday are: Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Basque Country, La Rioja, Navarre, Aragon, Extremadura, Andalucia, Murcia, Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza, Gran Canaria, La Palma, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.

The remaining 48 per cent – around 23 million people – will move into or stay in Phase 2.

The Community of Madrid, Barcelona, the health region of Lerida, the northern and southern metropolitan regions of Catalonia and the whole of Castile and Leon will move in to Phase 2.

While the Valencian Community, will stay in Phase 2 as the only region which did not request a move.

Regional authorities will now have the power to decide how long this period of de-escalation should last and when State of Alarm ends. They will also control measures around the reopening beaches.

In Phase 3, restaurant and bar terraces, which were currently limited to 50 per cent of their capacity, will be able to open up to 75 per cent of capacity. The common areas of the shopping centres may reopen, although with a capacity limit.

Capacity is increased in social celebrations such as weddings and funerals and there may be up to 150 guests in open spaces and 75 indoors. Wakes may have up to 50 attendees outdoors and 25 indoors. And for churches, up to 75 per cent capacity.