British Embassy Tells Nationals “No Need to Panic” In Regard To Residency Appointments in Spain

The British Embassy in Spain has let Brits know that there is “no need to panic” about obtaining residency and the subsequent appointments.

The Embassy has noted the influx of requests it has received regarding when residency appointments will resume.

They have noted that offices in the provinces which are currently in Phase 2 or 3 of Spain’s de-escalation plan have begun to open and take appointments.

However, they have asked for Brits to be patient as provinces are beginning to lift restrictions at varying rates and they note that offices will be operating at limited capacities.

-- Advertisement --



In order to gather more information about residency appointments in your designated area follow this link.

The British Embassy emphasises that if Brits do not have a green residency document “there is no need to panic”, although they advise you book an appointment for as soon as possible.

They highlight that as long as you have the appropriate legal conditions to be a resident in Spain (i.e sufficient income and access to healthcare) by December 31 2020, then their rights will be assured even if they do not obtain a physical document until the end of the year.

Regarding questions about the TIE, they understand that this residence document will give you explicit rights under the Withdrawal Agreement.

The British Embassy is confident that this will be introduced by July and that in the meantime, those who are registering on a first time basis will be issued with a green residency certificate.

For those who already have this green residency document, they ask that you hold on to it as it remains a valid document and proof of legal residence status, even after the end of the transitional Brexit period.