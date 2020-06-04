WATCH: Black Lives Matter Movement Reaches Streets of Spain’s Zaragoza as Protesters Demand an End Racial and Police Abuse

The emotive Black Lives Matter Movement is slowly reaching all corners of the globe and more recently it has seen peaceful protests arise on the streets of Spain’s Zaragoza as protesters demand an end to racial and police abuse.

THE death of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in Minneapolis, the United States, has sparked a series of protests in all 52 states not only seeking justice for Floyd, but also protesting against police brutality and the racial abuse experienced by black people.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s worldwide reach, the protests have also gone global as the UK, New Zealand, Holland, France, Germany, and now Spain, are only a few of the countries who have joined this movement.

The protest in Spain’s Zaragoza rallied around 200 people with the presence of the Local and National Police who both admit there were no disturbances during the march. The march was conducted in a spontaneous way without previous organisation. Most of the protesters were young individuals and there were both black and white residents at the march with their face masks.

Some of the phrases which could be heard when chanting was George Floyd’s infamous “I can’t breathe” and “no more police abuse.”