Public donations enable Age Concern Estepona y Manilva to purchase new mobility equipment

AGE Concern Estepona y Manilva would like to say a great big THANK YOU to everyone who donated money to ACEyM. Here is a selection of the equipment we have been able to purchase; wheelchairs, rollators, commodes and toilet raisers etc; all labelled, numbered and catalogued and ready to loan out to our clients.

We are very grateful to Danny from Hola Mobility in Fuengirola who purchased these items for us and gave us many other items as well.

Becoming an ACEyM Volunteer or Friend

If you have a few hours a week to spare why not join us and work in the shop and/or in the community, helping us to raise the funds needed to support our volunteers working with older people in the community. You can find out more by calling our President on 608458555 for a chat or contact the office on 951318234 during shop opening hours (Monday to Saturday 10.00 – 13.30). All messages left will be answered when a volunteer is available

If you do not wish to volunteer but would still like to show your support, why not become a Friend? Membership entitles the individual to a Friend’s card, an advance copy of the newsletters produced as well as early knowledge of forthcoming events. The subscription is a minimum of 10€ per person per year. To find out more contact Bill Fisher, Friends Administrator at friendsageconcerneym@gmail.com

Age Concern, Estepona and Manilva, Contact D etails

For those who require help or advice Age Concern operates an email address, ageconcernestepona@gmail.com and a telephone service called AdviceLine and these give the individual a direct point of contact with the charity. The telephone number is 650163928 and is in operation from 10.00 to 16.00, Monday to Friday. It should be noted that Age Concern is not an emergency service and this phone is not a 24-hour service, but all messages left will be answered when a volunteer is available.

To find out what we are up to why not give our Facebook page (Age Concern Estepona and Manilva) a visit.

If you would like to make a financial donation to help ACEyM working with the elderly in the Estepona and Manilva areas, please contact our treasurer, Andrew Sprake by phone on 644 921 511 or by email at sprake14@gmail.com