More births than deaths in Spain’s Balearic Islands in 2019

THE Balearic Islands registered more births than deaths in 2019.

A total of 9,683 babies were born on the archipelago last year, while 8,029 people passed away, according to figures from the National Institute of Statistics.

This meant that the Balearics’ population grew by 1,654.

The islands’ population increase in terms of births related to deaths in 2019 was the third highest of any region in Spain, behind Madrid and Murcia.

At the same time, the number of births in the archipelago last year was 5.9 per cent down on 2018.

The average number of children per woman in the islands in 2019 was just 1.14, compared with a national average of 1.23.

There were 2.2 per cent less deaths in the Balearics 2019 than in the previous year.