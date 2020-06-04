Lions Charity in Spain’s Costa del Sol Excited to Invite all to their Charter Night Dinner

EVERY year the La Cala de Mijas Lions hold their Charter Night to celebrate the founding of the first group in the USA in 1917.

For a while, they were worried that the State of Alarm would stop them from holding this year’s event which is always a useful source of fundraising as well as being a great night out, but we have progressed sufficiently out of lockdown to allow the dinner to go ahead.

It will be held at El Olivo restaurant in La Cala (which has installed an ozone air purifier and an ultraviolet filter) on Saturday June 27 from 7.30pm with tickets costing €40 per person.

In return you can expect a welcome drink, four-course meal, half bottle of wine (or a choice or beer or soft drinks), coffee and music by Nick Cripps provided that you dress smartly.

To obtain tickets call the Lions Charity Shop (which hopefully opens to the public within the next two weeks) on 637 185 533, El Olivo on 952 587 500 or sponsors Ibex Insurers on 952 465 588.