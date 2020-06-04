Lighting up Cuevas del Almanzora pedestrian crossings on Spain’s Costa Almeria

ILLUMINATED signs have been put up at pedestrian crossings at two of the points on the main road going into Cuevas del Almanzora to improve safety.

The council said the local residents had been calling for the crossings on the N-332 near the bus stop and at the crossroads at the entrance to the town centre to be lit up due to the hundreds of people who use them every day and the constant traffic on the road.

There are also the secondary school, a supermarket and a block of flats in the same area.

-- Advertisement --



The local authority passed on the demand to the Junta de Andalucia, which has responsibility for the road.