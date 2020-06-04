Better parking for visitors to Alfaz’s municipal sports complex with another free 60 spaces

THERE are now 60 parking spaces on a 900-square metre site adjoining Alfaz’s municipal sports complex.

This brings Alfaz’s total number of free parking spaces up to 2,565, of which 1,325 are inside Alfaz and 1,325 in Albir.

As well as the €23,000 car park project, access to the artificial turf pitch has also been asphalted.

Visiting the recently-finished car park with Sports councillor Oscar Perez and Urban Development councillor Toni Such, Alfaz’s mayor explained that the town hall is restructuring all of the municipality’s sports installations, in line with the town’s sustainable development strategy.

Improvements include removing architectural barriers, ensuring accessibility and recovering public spaces so that they may be used and enjoyed by the local population.