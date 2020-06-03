Urgent Appeal to Readers in Costa Blanca as a Woman and Her 3-Year-Old Son Are Reported Missing By Spain’s Guardia Civil in Valencia

Euro Weekly News sends out an urgent appeal to its readers in Costa Blanca to spread the word and keep an eye out for a mother and her three-year-old son who have gone missing in La Nucia, Valencia.

The woman, Laura, and her three-year-old son, Auke, are both of fair complexion, she has darker straight hair and he has blonde features.

On Tuesday, June 2, the pair went out for a walk and since then nobody has heard from them. Her mother-in-law who lives with them is worried and has appealed to the police for their help.

The Guardia Civil and Local Police in La Nucia have both been informed of the disappearance and are now asking for citizen collaboration to spread the word and keep an eye out, so that they may return home shortly and safely.