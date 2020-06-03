Prestigious Award for Protection of Human Rights Goes to Spanish Health Workers

THIS year, the Princess of Asturias Award for protection of Human Rights (Concordia) will be presented to the Spanish Health Workers for all that they have done during the coronavirus, Covid-19 pandemic.

Recognition is rightly given to doctors, nurses, hospital workers and other health personnel who have directly cared for patients infected with Covid-19 without thought for their own safety and have done so much to try to protect the nation’s health during lockdown.

The Awards are a series of annual prizes given in Spain by the Princess of Asturias Foundation to individuals, entities or organisations from around the world who make notable achievements in the sciences, humanities, and public affairs.

Previous recipients have included the city of Gdansk, European Union, SOS Children’s Villages, ONCE and Spanish Association of Food Banks.

This is a very prestigious award and is particularly meaningful at this difficult time.