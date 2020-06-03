Police in Spain’s Murcia Arrest A Mother and Her Boyfriend For Child Abuse After Minor is Hospitalised with a Fractured Skull

The National Police in Spain’s Murcia have arrested a 25-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend for the mistreatment of her son after he was sadly hospitalised at the Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital in Murcia with various injuries across different parts of his body.

The couple were both arrested a few days ago but have been released on bail until their case reaches the court.

The alleged mistreatment of the minor was brought to the attention of police in Murcia after the hospital workers found the child’s skull to be fractured in various places.

In a statement to police officers, the pediatricians also reported that the minor had previously been treated in February for other injuries and that, now, after tests had been conducted, they could observe the presence of bruises which are thought to correspond to old beatings.

In the police investigation, both the mother and her partner had denied that any form of abuse takes place. The mother claims that the child fell down the stairs in their home, which is located in the Murcian hamlet of Beniajan.

The child is now under the guardianship of the Murcian protection service for minors as health officials were warned to not return the child back to his mother after being discharged from the hospital nor to any other individual trying to pick him up.