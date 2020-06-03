Nijar council quashes rumours on beach restrictions as Spain’s Costa Almeria gets ready to receive tourists this summer

NIJAR council has quashed the rumours doing the rounds on beach restrictions as the area gets ready to receive tourists this summer.

Pointing out there had been various different reports in recent days about controlling access and limiting beach-goer numbers, in a statement issued on Wednesday Mayor Esperanza Perez clarified that the only requirement will be ensuring social distancing.

The only limit “is the right of others to feel safe”, she stressed.

“The question of capacity will have no more limitation than keeping safe distances between people who gather in the same place, whether that is in a street, square, terrace or beach. Everything comes down the responsibility of every person in complying with or making others comply with model behaviour.”

The Mayor added, “no one is going to intervene or disturb anyone if things take place with normality, with order and without losing respect for the difficult health situation we are in.”

The council also reported that it is meeting with local tourism companies and professionals in coastal locations of the municipality including Agua Amarga, Las Negras, San Jose, Rodalquilar and La Isleta de Moro in the run up to opening up for the summer season. Discussions have focused on the exceptional situation created by the coronavirus pandemic and adapting to the new normal once the state of alarm comes to an end.

According to the Mayor, the tourism and hospitality sector businesses are going to take over from health professionals on “the front line of the battle.”

They will, Esperanza Perez said, “have to start the cure for that other effect of Covid, which has been economic inactivity.

“We need them in order to regain normality and to relearn living together”, she commented, underlining the importance of listening to their ideas and contributions.

The Mayor said making changes or further beefing up of municipal services over the coming few weeks had not been ruled out, depending on the demand which arises, making the point that this summer everyone is currently working in “totally unknown territory.”

As it stands, Nijar has presented its beach plans and has its lifesaving services programmed, and is bearing in mind that this year’s season could extend longer than usual due to a possible staggered arrival of national and international tourists at different times.