Mayors of Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga get together for presentation of summer season in the coastal towns of the Axarquia, Spain

Mayors of Torre del Mar and Vélez-Málaga get together for presentation of summer season in the coastal towns of the Axarquia

ON Tuesday morning, the Mancomunidad Axarquia held a joint event for the presentation of what will be the summer season in the coastal municipalities of the Axarquia. Mayors and councillors from all over the region attended the event, in addition to the president of the Mancomunidad, José Juan Luque, the deputy mayor of Torre del Mar and councillor of Playas, Jesús C Perez Atencia, and mayor of Vélez-Málaga, Antonio Moreno.

The meeting also produced a poster of new rules and guidelines to inform those visiting the beach of special sanitary and protective measures to make their time there more enjoyable.

Axarquia municipalities show that the only way to become stronger is to walk together in the same direction and that has been the purpose of the action to allow the brand Costa del Sol – Axarquia to regain strength.

-- Advertisement --



The goal is to work together in so that the area can be one of the safest tourist destinations in Axarquia.