Low-cost airline easyJet connecting Spain’s holiday island Mallorca with 24 European airports this summer

UK low-cost airline easyJet is planning to connect Mallorca with 24 European airports this summer.

The company’s flight schedule for July and August features services between Palma’s Son San Joan and cities including Bristol, London, Liverpool, Manchester, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Belfast, as well as Paris, Milan, Basel and Berlin.

The airline announced this week it expects to be operating on half of its 1,022 routes before the end of next month and 75 per cent by the end of August, but with less significantly less flights than in a normal summer.

“Flights will be at a lower frequency than normal, meaning the airline will operate at around 30 per cent of its normal capacity between July and September,” easyJet said.

Passengers will have to wear face masks at airports and on aircraft and no food will be served on board.