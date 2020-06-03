Italy throws open its doors to British Holidaymakers with no Quarantine Necessary on Wednesday- But the UK Foreign Office needs to lift its Travel Ban

British visitors will be able to visit Italy with no quarantine restrictions from Wednesday – but first, they need the UK Foreign Office to lift its overseas travel ban.

THE aim of the Italian Tourist Board is to encourage bookings to the country now that lockdown restrictions are being relaxed. Gondolas are ready to punt along Venice’s canals, lovers will be able to act out Romeo and Juliet on Verona’s famed balcony, and gladiator fans can pose for selfies at Rome’s Colosseum.

However, the move came as plans for 14-day UK quarantine measures from June 8 were set to be put before Parliament – effectively barring travel. Theatres, concert halls, cinemas and other outdoor spaces will open in Italy on June 15, following resorts, bars, restaurants and ice cream shops.

All have to comply with a strict set of new guidelines and protocols respecting social distancing at all times. Italian Tourist Board UK and Ireland manager Flavio Zappacosta said: “The tourism industry is one of Italy’s key economic drivers so it is with utmost importance that we open for business as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We know how popular Italy is for Brits and hope we can inspire them to start to plan and book an Italian holiday this year.”