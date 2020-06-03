How are Brits keeping themselves entertained online?

With schools closed, work from home orders in place, and pretty much all businesses, bar the essential services shuttered, for the time being, people across Britain are having to find ways to pass the time in social isolation.

Whether they are spending it on their own or with a loved one, as Brits continue their period in lockdown, online services are becoming more essential than ever.

Although an internet connection was once considered a non-essential service, the experience of being forced to self-isolate has shown us just how reliant we are on the internet in times of crisis.

From accessing medical care, to ordering essential food and supplies direct to our doors, the internet has provided us with a way to keep in good health during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Beyond the essential services, the internet has also given us a way of staying entertained during the many hours we have spent stuck at home over the past few months. But how exactly are Brits passing the time online?

Staying social despite social distancing

One of the most popular ways of passing the time while we have been in lockdown has been using a number of video-conferencing software to catch up with friends. While services like Skype previously dominated the space, millions of users across the UK have signed up to new services like Zoom and Houseparty.

These platforms allow the user to host multi-person video chats, with some users even hosting virtual dinner parties from across the country! In uncertain times like these, keeping up our social connections has been incredibly important for maintaining good mental health, with the average users spending upwards of 2–3 hours each day on these apps.

Online gaming

Also seeing a resurgence during the lockdown are online gaming and casino platforms. These platforms are the perfect cure for the lockdown blues because they combine exciting, action-packed games with social gaming elements — meaning you can enjoy your favourite games while also catching up with your friends!

Online casinos platforms like SuperLenny have posted huge increases in new sign-ups to the platform during the Covid-19 lockdown, with more users than ever signing up on a daily basis. Brits have been turning to online games during this stressful period as a way of letting off steam and catching up with friends — a match made in heaven.

Binge-watching Netflix

Another reliable staple in our online lives that has become increasingly important during the extended lockdown has been online video streaming services. With more time than ever on our hands, millions of users have flocked to platforms like Netflix to pass the time.

In fact, we are so keen to catch up on our favourite shows, that Netflix has reported adding a whopping 15.77 million new subscribers over the last month. With a viral hit like ‘Tiger King’ and ‘Love is Blind’ capturing the attention of millions of Brits, we can’t blame them for binge-watching an entire season in a night!