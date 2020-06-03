Holidaymakers to Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca start to ramp up bookings as EasyJet announce 1Million Seat Sale

EasyJet’s plans to resume services on half of its 1,022 routes next month have pleased British Holidaymakers waiting to come back to the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca, so much so that bookings are “through the roof” says one UK travel agent.

Robert Carey, the chief commercial and planning officer at easyJet said: “We are delighted to announce that we will be flying the majority of our route network across Europe, meaning customers can still get to their chosen destination for their summer holidays this year.

Travel restrictions are being lifted and demand is starting to return.”The budget carrier has announced it will reduce the frequencies on many routes, which are expected to be operated at around 30% of typical summer capacity.

EasyJet has already launched a Europe with Confidence Pledge offering passengers the chance to amend their fares up to 14 days in advance – and has begun polling customers on which destinations they would like it to return to next.

The airline launched a sale today with one million seats from July 1 to October 31 with fares from £29.99, when services resume, from all UK bases, customers and cabin crew must wear face masks and no food will be served on board the flights.