An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 has struck in northern Chile, the massive destructive force has rocked buildings and cut power across the country

The powerful tremor hit the region of Antofagasta around 3.40 am Local time, causing several towns to lose power. The quake struck at a depth of 145 kilometers. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) placed the quake’s epicenter about 62 kilometers southwest of San Pedro de Atacama.

More to follow on this story as news of expected casualties is released