Axarquia Animal Rescue is looking for foster and adoptions homes for rescued cats and dogs in Torre del Mar, Spain

WOULD you open your door and change or save a life?

Axarquia Animal Rescue is being asked daily to rescue dogs, puppies, cats and kittens from a variety of life-threatening situations. However, they can only help if they have more foster homes.

Foster can be for short term or longer periods depending on what you choose to manage. Full support will be given as well as any food or equipment that may be required. Also, all veterinary care will be arranged and paid for by Axarquia Animal Rescue.

-- Advertisement --



The group also have a Charity Shop at 147 Avda de Andalucia. Torre del Mar, Malaga, 29740 where you can make donations towards the charity. Should you wish to get in touch or for more information please contact Email: axarquia-rescue@hotmail.com or go to the Axarquia Animal Rescue Facebook page.