All Territories in Spain Ask to Move to The Next Phase of the De-Escalation Plan Except Costa Blanca’s Valencia

All of Spain’s autonomous communities have asked for their territories to progress towards the next phase of the de-escalation plan, except for Costa Blanca’s Comunidad de Valencia who has asked to remain in Phase 2.

The decision now lies with the Ministry of Health, who has until Friday to communicate their decision regarding whether regions will move onto the next phase or not. For now there is no indication on which way their decision will sway.

A large majority of the regions in Spain are already in Phase 2 and have asked to move forward to Phase 3. Under this new phase, the regional Governments take back the power and assume the previous responsibilities albeit under a strikingly different climate.

The regional governments will be the ones to decide how long this final phase will last before ultimately entering the ‘new normality’. This new reality will allow all for all normal activities albeit under new security protocols, social distancing and with the mandatory use of masks.

Under Phase 3, autonomous communities will be the ones to decide whether mobility between provinces is allowed or not. The Ministry of Health has confirmed that in order to travel across different autonomous communities, they must have finished the de-escalation plan. However, this weekend there will be a ministerial order which will shed some clarity on this issue of mobility across Spain.

So far, the regions have proposed:

Andalucia: The Junta is fighting for all of their provinces to enter Phase 3 this Monday at the same time. This means that Malaga and Granada, who began Phase 1 a week later than the rest of its counterparts, will advance at a quicker pace and will have only spent 1 week in Phase 2.

Aragon: Has asked that all its provinces enter Phase 3, however, they have recorded a small outbreak in Fraga, Huesca.

Asturias: This autonomous community has also asked for a full progression to Phase 3. However, they remain vigilant of two different outbreaks in residential homes, one in Gijon and another in Oviedo, in case they must pull the breaks on the progression

Balearic Islands: The Balearic Islands already have a small island in Phase 3, Formentera, whilst the rest are in Phase 2. However, the community will participate in a ‘pilot test’ for receiving tourism which is set to begin on June 21.

Canary Islands: The largest islands, Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma and Fuerteventura are all waiting to enter Phase 3. Whilst El Hierro, La Gomera, have the possibility of entering the ‘new normality’ this Monday.

Cantabria: The whole region wants to move to Phase 3

Castilla-La Mancha: Also wants to move to Phase 3, however, it has two provinces, Guadalajara and Cuenca who are in Phase 2 and still have a week to go to complete it.

Castilla y Leon: This area has asked to move to Phase 2 with the exception of El Biezero and Lacian who have been proposed for Phase 3.

Cataluña: This region will continue with its two speed proposal, as all areas want to move to Phase 3, with the exception of Lleida, Barcelona, and the metropolitan area which hope to move to Phase 2.

Comunidad Valenciana: The entire region will wait another week before formally proposing to move into Phase 3.

Extremadura: Will ask to move to Phase 3.

Galicia: Will ask for all of its territories to move in unison to Phase 3.

La Rioja: Has proposed to move entirely to Phase 3.

Madrid: Has asked to move to Phase 2.

Murcia: Has asked to move to Phase 3 with a possible exception of Totana.

Navarra: Has asked to move to Phase 2.

Pais Vasco: Hopes to advance to Phase 3